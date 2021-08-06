Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €26.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.68 ($29.04).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €23.38 ($27.51) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €22.09. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

