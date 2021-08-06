Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.25 ($45.00).

EPA RNO opened at €34.13 ($40.15) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.80. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

