Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) to Repurchase $100.00 million in Stock

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on AMED shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.64.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $200.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a one year low of $195.28 and a one year high of $325.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

