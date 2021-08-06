Diversey (DSEY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. On average, analysts expect Diversey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diversey stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Diversey has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSEY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

