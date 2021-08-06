Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

