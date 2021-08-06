Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 20,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $518,834.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,363 shares of company stock worth $6,798,319. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Exelixis by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 356,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 67,993 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 191,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

