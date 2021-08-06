Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for EPAM Systems, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.08 EPS.

EPAM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

EPAM opened at $589.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.09. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $286.90 and a 52-week high of $601.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 98.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

