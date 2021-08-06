Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells £858,847.50 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 8,802 ($115.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £12.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,534.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 5,762 ($75.28) and a one year high of GBX 8,956 ($117.01).

Get Croda International alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRDA. HSBC raised shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,337.50 ($108.93).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.