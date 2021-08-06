Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Insider Acquires £9,999.62 in Stock

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) insider Barry Gilbertson bought 13,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.62 ($13,064.57).

Shares of Ground Rents Income Fund stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The stock has a market cap of £72.75 million and a P/E ratio of -46.88.

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

