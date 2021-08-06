Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Insider Acquires £9,999.62 in Stock

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) insider Barry Gilbertson bought 13,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.62 ($13,064.57).
Shares of Ground Rents Income Fund stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The stock has a market cap of £72.75 million and a P/E ratio of -46.88.
Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.