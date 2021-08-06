Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Vocera Communications, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Vocera Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VCRA. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -270.57 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $336,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $780,491.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,102,000 after acquiring an additional 451,916 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after buying an additional 59,783 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,910,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.