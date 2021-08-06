Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Purchases £56,920 in Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, with a total value of £56,920 ($74,366.34).
RKT opened at GBX 5,598 ($73.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The stock has a market cap of £39.98 billion and a PE ratio of -24.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,326.16. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.77%.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.