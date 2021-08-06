RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Ian El Mokadem Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) insider Ian El Mokadem bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,400 ($73,686.96).

Shares of LON RWS opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 579.90. RWS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 838 ($10.95).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RWS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

