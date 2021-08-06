Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Issued By Piper Sandler

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ThredUp in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TDUP. Barclays upped their price target on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

TDUP stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

