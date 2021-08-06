Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Price Target Raised to C$10.75

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from C$10.67 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage stock opened at C$9.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.76. Builders Capital Mortgage has a one year low of C$7.15 and a one year high of C$9.99.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

