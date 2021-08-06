Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Investar has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 528,393 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Investar by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Investar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

