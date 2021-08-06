Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.85 ($3.35) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.57 ($3.02).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.