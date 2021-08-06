Critical Contrast: Barclays (NYSE:BCS) & Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barclays and Private Bancorp of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $27.95 billion 1.57 $3.06 billion $0.49 20.63 Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.25 $10.71 million $1.94 12.88

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barclays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Barclays has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 22.02% 7.19% 0.35% Private Bancorp of America 23.41% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Barclays and Private Bancorp of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 1 4 9 0 2.57 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 2 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.96%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Barclays.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

