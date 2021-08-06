$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.06. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WERN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Shares of WERN opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.