WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after buying an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after buying an additional 1,415,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 223,472 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 501,843 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $967.86 million, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.80. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

