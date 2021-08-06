Head to Head Review: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envestnet and Uber Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $998.23 million 4.06 -$3.11 million $1.74 42.78 Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 7.26 -$6.77 billion ($3.86) -11.16

Envestnet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet 1.87% 11.50% 5.20% Uber Technologies -34.45% -42.11% -15.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Envestnet and Uber Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 1 2 5 1 2.67 Uber Technologies 0 3 29 0 2.91

Envestnet currently has a consensus target price of $85.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.52%. Uber Technologies has a consensus target price of $66.72, suggesting a potential upside of 54.92%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Envestnet.

Summary

Envestnet beats Uber Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate.

