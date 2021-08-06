Analysts Expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.04). AutoWeb reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.25. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.