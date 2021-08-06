Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 7.98%.

NYSE TREC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 62,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.21. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $199 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

