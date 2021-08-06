Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Trading Down 2.6%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 32,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 132,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73.

About Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

