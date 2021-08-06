Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.620-$ EPS.

Shares of CENT stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $47.59. 109,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.35.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENT. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,128. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.