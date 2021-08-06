CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded up $3.67 on Thursday, hitting $123.54. The stock had a trading volume of 29,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,683. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $253,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,614.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.