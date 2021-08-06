AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%.
AXGN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. 256,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,462. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.72.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
