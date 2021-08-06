AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%.

AXGN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. 256,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,462. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.