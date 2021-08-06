Bytom Price Up 10.3% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $98.67 million and $24.43 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.62 or 0.00364210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,696,309,762 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,024,832 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

