CBC.network Price Reaches $0.0630 on Top Exchanges (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, CBC.network has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. CBC.network has a total market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $249,834.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00058197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00017197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.08 or 0.00903059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00098775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00042499 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.