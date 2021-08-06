Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.25 million.Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.40-2.20 EPS.

NYSE PLOW traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 81,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $913.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.84. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 104.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

