Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Trading 15.8% Higher

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was up 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRMUF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Firm Capital Property Trust alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.