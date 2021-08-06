iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO)’s share price was down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50). Approximately 6,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 34,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.58).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.45. The firm has a market cap of £509.55 million and a P/E ratio of 14.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. iEnergizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

