Hoge Finance (HOGE) Hits Market Cap of $40.05 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $40.05 million and $2.00 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00058121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00017224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.16 or 0.00901131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00098872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00042549 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,449,051,299 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

