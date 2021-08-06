TerraKRW Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $37.79 million and $1,924.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00148506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00102129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,002.65 or 1.00088164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.34 or 0.00836537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,454,149,120 coins and its circulating supply is 43,453,420,011 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

