Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NYSE CSR traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,925. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $98.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

