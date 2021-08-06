UnMarshal (MARSH) Hits One Day Volume of $2.59 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003213 BTC on exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00148868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,310.35 or 1.00156323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.18 or 0.00832811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

