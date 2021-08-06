Prosper Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002824 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $1.64 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00045634 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012251 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002592 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PROSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.