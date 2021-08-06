Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 24.3% Higher This Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $6.53 million and $347,199.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00148868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,310.35 or 1.00156323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.18 or 0.00832811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

