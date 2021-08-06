10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.
10x Genomics stock traded down $9.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,122. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $92.54 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.28.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
