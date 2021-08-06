10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

10x Genomics stock traded down $9.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,122. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $92.54 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $275,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total value of $996,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,051,160.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 104,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,368,357. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

