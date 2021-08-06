TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

Shares of TPVG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 241,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,021. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.