Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of EUR4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.23. Ferrari also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.818-$5.059 EPS.

Shares of RACE stock traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.42. 334,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,430. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 44.70%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $231.78.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.