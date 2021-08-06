Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of EUR4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.23. Ferrari also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.818-$5.059 EPS.
Shares of RACE stock traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.42. 334,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,430. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 44.70%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
