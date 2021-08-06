Ternium (NYSE:TX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.39 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

Shares of TX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,201. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

TX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

