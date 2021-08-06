Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Industries International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. 282,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,098. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $208.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.