Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

MRVI traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 834,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,040. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion and a PE ratio of 31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

