Jupiter (JUP) Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

