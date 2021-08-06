Nyzo (NYZO) Achieves Market Cap of $4.46 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $146,549.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00149020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00101514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,310.30 or 1.00207412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.15 or 0.00835630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

