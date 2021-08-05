Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Barrett Business Services stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.74. 29,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

