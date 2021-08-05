Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Leggett & Platt also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 481,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,362. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.82.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

