Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SLGL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,378. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

