QASH (QASH) Market Capitalization Hits $25.10 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. QASH has a market capitalization of $25.10 million and approximately $752,784.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One QASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00058065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.68 or 0.00897580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00098774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042719 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

