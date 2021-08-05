UREEQA (URQA) Market Capitalization Hits $1.17 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00148827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00101453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,390.42 or 1.00235443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.51 or 0.00835101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “URQAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.